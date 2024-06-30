I fasted for 9 years for the Nigerian music industry, prophet Ikuru

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The Nigerian music industry has witnessed immense success and unprecedented growth within the last couple of years; top American singers and producers were able to ignite musical deals and collaborations with Nigerian music Stars which ultimately was to the boon of the Nigerian music industry, Nigerians saw their music Stars transform to world superstars and celebrities, D’banj performed at the AFCON in 2013,Davido performed at the World cup final in 2022 in Qatar, Burna Boy performed at the Champions League final in 2023,Yemi Alade performed at 2024 AFCON, Rema performed at 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony, just to mention a few. Some of them have won the Grammy award as Nigerian singers are always getting Grammy nominations.

Speaking about the sudden transformation of the fortune of the Nigerian music industry, the prophetic hall of fame, prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry made a startling revelation that will make everyone linger in bewilderment. He said “for every success one attains in life, a prize must be paid, God told me to pray and fast for the growth and success of the Nigerian music industry, I fasted for 9 years for the growth of the music industry, I fasted from the year 2001 to 2010,i ate just once in a day from 2001 to 2010, everyone can see the tremendous growth the industry has recorded, they are soaring high, no African nation can contend with Nigeria because the growth was ignited spiritually, Davido, Burna Boy and others can continue to swim in fame and wealth because the prize has already been paid”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng