Blossomflow collaborates with Old Students Association, present Sanitary pads to Festac Girls Junior, Senior School in Lagos

Member, Old Student Festac Girls junior and Senior School /Chairman Blossomflow, Mrs. Joan Faluyi, (left) and President, Festac: Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School Old Students Association, Mrs. Olayinka Amudipe (right) addressing the cross Section of the Students of Festac: Girls Junior and Senior Secondary School during the gift back visit and Presentation Sanitary Pads by Blossom flow in collaboration with Old Students Association in Lagos.

Cross section of the student with their gift Blossomflow Foundation, partners empower over 800 girls, women with sanitary supplies.

In a significant drive to promote menstrual hygiene and empower young women, the Blossomflow Foundation, in collaboration with the Old Students Association of Festac Girls Secondary School, orchestrated a monumental outreach event that provided essential sanitary supplies to over 800 recipients, including students, volunteers and teachers at the school. Addressing a critical need in women’s health, especially underprivileged areas, menstrual hygiene management is pivotal. The initiative by the Blossomflow Foundation ensures that the girls at Festac Girls Secondary School can manage their menstrual cycles with dignity and confidence, essential for their health and well-being. The outreach was a concerted efforts involving multiple stakeholders. Mrs. Joan Faluyi, CEO and Founder of Blossomflow Foundation, and Mrs. Olayinka Elizabeth Amudipe, President of the Old Students Association. Their leadership was crucial in bringing this vision to life, with additional support from the school’s administration and corporate partners including Angelo, Multimodal Transport Technologies Ltd, and Offshore Dimensions. The provision of six months’ worth of sanitary products not only addresses immediate hygiene needs but also contributes to broader educational and social outcomes. By reducing absenteeism and promoting health, the initiative empowers students to continue their education without interruption, fostering an environment where they can thrive and achieve their full potential.