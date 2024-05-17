Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter public Lecture , induction of New Corporate, Student members held in Lagos

Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter

L-r …Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter . Engr Omobayowa Erinle ; Guest Speaker, Principal Consultant ,BSquare Management Consult .Dr Omopeju Afanu; received award from National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; immediate past Chairman (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter .Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu.

L-r …Sales Manager at LG Electronics Nigeria ,Saheed Adeyemi; National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; National Vice Chairman (NIMechE ). Amos Komolafe.

L-r …Acting Financial Secretary ,Engr Gbenga Tanimowo ; Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter . Engr Omobayowa Erinle ; National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; presenting certificate to President ,Mechanical Engineers of (LASU) Birisowo Abdullah , on behalf of other student Lagos State university during their induction.

Guest , Engr Tayo Opanubi ; repenting a plague to Sales Manager at LG Electronics Nigeria ,Saheed Adeyemi; Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter . Engr Omobayowa Erinle and Engr. Adenrele Afolabi,

Guest Speaker, Principal Consultant ,BSquare Management Consult Dr Omopeju Afanu; address the guest.

Cross section of the participants , during the public Lecture and induction of New Corporate and Student Members, of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter theme ‘ Leveraging Technology to Decarbonize Building /Real Estate Developments for a more Sustainable Future ‘ held at Engineering Close Victoria Island in Lagos 15/5/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

