Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers Lagos Chapter public Lecture , induction of New Corporate, Student members held in Lagos

L-r ...Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter .  Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle ;Guest Speaker, Principal Consultant ,BSquare Management Consult .Dr Omopeju Afanu; Special Guest of Honour Engr Tayo Opanubi , during the public Lecture and induction of New Corporate and Student Members, of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter  theme ‘ Leveraging Technology  to Decarbonize Building /Real Estate Developments for a  more Sustainable Future ‘ held at Engineering Close Victoria Island in Lagos 15/5/2024 ... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter

L-r …Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter .  Engr  Omobayowa Erinle ;  Guest Speaker, Principal Consultant ,BSquare Management Consult .Dr Omopeju  Afanu; received  award from   National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; immediate past Chairman (NIMechE )   Lagos Chapter .Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu.

L-r …Sales Manager at LG Electronics Nigeria ,Saheed Adeyemi;   National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; National Vice Chairman (NIMechE ). Amos Komolafe.

L-r …Acting   Financial Secretary ,Engr Gbenga Tanimowo ; Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter .  Engr  Omobayowa Erinle ;  National Vice Chairman ( NIMECHE), Dr. Uche Obiajulu; presenting certificate to  President ,Mechanical Engineers of (LASU) Birisowo Abdullah ,  on behalf of other student Lagos State university during their induction.

Guest , Engr Tayo Opanubi ; repenting a plague to Sales Manager at LG Electronics Nigeria ,Saheed Adeyemi;  Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter .  Engr  Omobayowa Erinle  and  Engr. Adenrele  Afolabi,

Guest Speaker, Principal Consultant ,BSquare Management Consult Dr Omopeju  Afanu; address the guest.

Cross section of the participants , during the public Lecture and induction of New Corporate and Student Members, of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter  theme ‘ Leveraging Technology  to Decarbonize Building /Real Estate Developments for a  more Sustainable Future ‘ held at Engineering Close Victoria Island in Lagos 15/5/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

