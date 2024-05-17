Govt should address challenges affecting food security in Nigeria – Uchechukwu, CEO Eucey Farm

NWAOKE STANLEY UCHECHUKWU is the chief executive officer of Eucey Farm, a zero wastage integrated farm which also performs topnotch agricultural consultations. In this chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, he talks about his farm among other issues. Excerpt:

What makes your organisation a zero wastage integrated farm?

We make sure that everything that comes into the farm is recycled. For example, when you feed your bird, the fowl, they always bring out their faeces; we use it to get maggot which can be used to feed the fish.

Why did you start a farm venture?

I am a graduate of Agric Economy and Extension from UNIZIK; that is my field of study. It has always been my passion to be in agricultural sector. Food is something that everybody will surely want to have; it is a sustainable development goal in the world to have a zero hunger to make communities more productive.

Where is the location of your farm?

My farm is located in Abuja.

What are your impacts to the world through your agricultural business?

During the time of COVID-19, l was able to train some youths on how they can start up a farm business to help them cut their expenses. That way, many of the youths were impacted and some of them went into agriculture; they develop that passion of agriculture.

Can you tell us about your topnotch agricultural consults?

I have been able to do some consults in Nigeria and outside Nigeria. I have been able to do some consultancies on farm managements both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria and also written some books.

Are you into exports of agric products?

No for now

How many years have you been in agric business?

10 years.

What are your challenges in the industry?

Finance is the major challenge

Tell us your plan on food security in Nigeria

We are trying to get a platform where agriculture will be open to citizens in Nigeria as a basic lifestyle which everybody will engage in agric business so that the prices of food will come down and food security will be boosted and it will be affordable in the country. We are trying to negotiate with the government whereby there will be sanitizations even to the rural parts of Nigeria to boost agriculture to give them loans and with the government coming into play, food security will be boosted and from there, we can start exportation. From there, the naira becomes stronger and the ordinary man can feed well. In that way, the economy becomes stable.

How can domestic system meet food security and boosts exports?

In the sense that if a great percentage of the youths in Nigeria engage in agriculture and we are all producing. Let’s say for example, rice which the government hase tried to ban its importations; if everybody goes into it, it will boost our local productionsof rice. If everybody can go into it, there won’t be any need to import. We will gain it at the export level like Taiwan and that will give give us foreign exchange to run other things such as the revenue generated can be used for building industries and refineries, hospitals and it be extended to other sectors of the country.

What can say about the security challenges affecting food security in Nigeria?

It has been a lingering case in Nigeria which major stakeholders are working round the clock to see how it can be settled especially the clash between the herders and the farmers to alleviate the security challenges.

Tell us your focus in the industries

Food productions and crop productions; that is the major one in Nigeria. Though we have exports in mind, our focus is to make the local man be satisfied and to have enough in the country before going into exports. In that way, we will have enough to export. From there, we will have foreign exchange and the economy will be okay.

Tell us your integrated farm approach

Why it is integrated, it is not just crop enough; we have cassava, maize, potatoes, rice farm; we also have animal which is the poutry; so, that is the integration. It is not just a monocrop alone; if we merge them, it is just one traffic farm and the consultations too, it is not just a monocrop business, it is broad in the sense that we have the crop sector and the animal sector and the consultation sector makes it integrated.

Tell us your growth in the industry

Over the the years, we have been able to reach out to many international companies. We have been able to raise some micro farmers who have started their own farms.

Tell us your experience as a farmer

The experience sometimes has been nice; sometimes it is not due to the monetary policy and every other thing. It has affected me as a farmer and the understanding that people have about farmers when you tell somebody that you are a farmer, people tend to look down on you; you are not a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer; people expect to say so. Being a farmer, l have been able to meet some personages in the country and outside the country.

