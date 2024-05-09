Plus God Entertainment to revolutionize Nigeria’s Music Industry – Founder

Plus God Entertainment, a dynamic and visionary entertainment company, has announced its official launch. With a mission to bring exceptional talent, creativity, and inspiration to the forefront of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

According to the founder, Ebhohimen Oyamenda Innocent, Plus God Entertainment aims to revolutionize the entertainment industry through its commitment to discovering and nurturing the next generation of stars in music, film, and beyond. He added that the company’s core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity drive its pursuit of excellence and success.

“I am beyond excited to embark on this incredible journey with Plus God Entertainment. Our goal is to create a platform that celebrates diverse talents and empowers artists to reach their full potential. We are here to make a positive impact and leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment world,” he stated.

He reiterated that Plus God Entertainment plans to offer a wide range of services, including artist management, PR, music production, film production, event planning, and more. By leveraging its extensive network and industry expertise, the company aims to provide unparalleled opportunities and support for its roster of talented artists.

