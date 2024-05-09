Champion Newspapers Limited
Reps to probe Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway procurement process

22
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the procurement process of the Lagos Calabar coastal highway.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national Importance moved by Austine Achado (APC, Benue) during plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Achado maintained that the contract award did not follow due process and did not get approval from the National Assembly.

However, in its resolution, the House referred the matter to its committees on Procurement and Works.

Details later…

 

