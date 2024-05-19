Over 1.13 billion people suffer hypertension globally- Ebonyi Commissioner

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

No fewer than 1.13 billion people have hypertension globally while estimated 27.5 million individuals are hypertensive in Nigeria and an estimated 46% of people with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma represented by the Director Public Health, Dr Hyacinth Ebenyi who made this known on 2024 world hypertension day celebration in Abakaliki described hypertension as a noncommunicable disease of cardiovascular system which occurs when the force of blood pressure is excessive.

The theme of 2024 world hypertension day is ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it and live longer.’

Ekuma noted that the disease causes heart attack, stroke, irregular heartbeat and kidney damage, adding that the disease may come up as one gets older.

According to him, “the prevalence of hypertension increases with age. The prevalence was 22.4% among adults aged 18-39 and increased to 54.5% among those aged 40-59 and 74.5% among those aged 60 and above’

“An estimated 46% of people with hypertension globally are unaware that they have the condition, and less than half of all adults with hypertension are diagnosed and treated.”

He therefore enjoined people to take advantage of the five days free measurements tagged ‘operation know your numbers’ provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in all the blocks at Ochudo Centenary City to measure their blood pressure, control it and live longer. He said that the services will continue after the five days programme at the staff clinic in Ministry of Health.

Earlier, the representative of NCDS Coordinator, Mrs. Christy Ikechukwu said that the briefing was to increase awareness of hypertension and educate people on how to prevent as well as control it.

On their part, the State Coordinator World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Vivian Ibeziako and the Zonal Coordinator WHO South East, Dr. Chukwumuanya Igboekwu announced that they have donated BP apparatus, stethoscope, equipment’s and other items to Ministry of Health (the staff clinic) to ensure sustainability of the check after the flag-off including the measurement that would go simultaneously in all the Ministries next week at Ochudo Centenary City Abakaliki.

They said that hypertension leads to sudden death and enjoined workers to make themselves available for the check because staying at a place for a long time contributes to the risk factor.

They applauded the Hon. Commissioner for Health Dr Moses Ekuma for his efforts to activate the clinic which would be done completely in no distant time.

On their part, the Executive Secretary, Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA), Dr. Divine Igwe and his counterpart in Drug and Medical Commodity Management Agency Pharmacist Jioke Chinwendu Rosemary described HBP as a silent killer and urged people to check it accurately and on regular basis to avoid untimely death.

They said that it could be managed through what they eat such as cutting-off intake of alcohol or Cocoa cola and encouraged them to take the message to their localities in order to save further loss of lives as a result of HBP.

Meanwhile, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) State to State has ended a 2-day Workshop on Policy dialogue on Health Sector Financing in Ebonyi State with a call for autonomy of Primary Healthcare Development Agency .

Addressing participants at Osbourn La Palm Hotel, Uburu, Ohaozara Government Area, the Speaker Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Moses Odunwa lauded USAID State to State for their numerous workshops aimed at getting things done the right way.

On their part, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr Sabinus Nwibo and the Executive Secretary, Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr. Emeka Philip Ovuoba disclosed that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru employed medical personnel, procured SUV cars for medical doctors and ambulances for general hospitals, procured motorcycles for health workers using IMPACT fund and commended him for his numerous achievements in the health sector adding that the system was moribund before his assumption of office in 2023.

They called for autonomy of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, condemned PHC under one roof and advocated for relocation of the Agency to a different place.

In his remarks, the State 2 State Team Lead (STL) Ebonyi, Dr. Sam Onyia advised stakeholders to increase budget allocation of the health sector in Ebonyi State to enable them reach Federal Government 15% benchmark.