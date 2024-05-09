Lagos realized 3.9bn derivation from oil exploration -349 distressed structures marked for demolition- Commissioner -As state grants 5, 961 planning permits within a year

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclosed that the sum of N3.911bn was realized since it became and oil producing state, saying the production has been hampered due to challenges faced by the company managing its exploration.

In 2016, Lagos state became an oil-producing state, and joined states who get 13 percent derivation from the federation account.

Thereafter, Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company Limited (YFP), a wholly-owned indigenous firm and operator of the OML 113 offshore Lagos, commenced the production of crude oil from the field.

The State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye explained this during a ministerial press briefing to mark the second term in office of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

Ogunleye said, “Between 2018 and 2019, the state government received from the federal Government N131 million as part of oil derivation. And, between 2020 and 2021, the Lagos state government received N3.78 billion.

“But the owners of the assets have been having issues among themselves. And as long as they could not produce, there will be no money for Lagos.

“The state government is engaging them to ensure that they return to the field. And we hope that before the end of the year, they will find new technical partners and they can go back to production”.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to safeguard building collapses, Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclosed not less than 349 distressed structures have been marked for the demolition in the state.

The state government also noted 5,961 planning permits were granted in the last one year out of 8,042 applications received.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide made these known during a ministerial press briefing to mark the first year in office of the second term of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Commissioner said, “The office, through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, within the reported period granted a total of 5,961 planning permits out of 8,042 applications representing 74.1 percent rate.

Continuing, Olumide stated, “We hope to enhance planning permits applications and fast-track the approval process through many initiatives that we have introduced including sustained public enlightenment and sensitization programme, the amnesty programme and 40 percent rebate to civil servants.”

While buttressing on structures that are marked for demolition, he added, “If you build on gas pipeline, if you build on high tension, on drainage, building on right of way. These are the basics we have, there are others.”

He added, “If you have approval, you must adhere to the setback, if you add more to the approved plan, your buildings are qualified removal.”

On the recently demolished buildings at Mende, the Commissioner explained, “If you feel you are not fairly treated , you can approach our appeal committee, it is meant for the public.

“When the Commissioner for environment asked the building owners at Mende if they have title approvals, none of them was able to raise their hands. So what do you expect?”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr Olajide Babatunde disclosed that 349 properties were marked for demolition in the state.

Babatunde explained that out of the total number marked for removal, 85 per cent had been removed through a collaborative efforts.

“We have collaborative efforts with those who owned the buildings. If you see that your building has structural defect, notify us, don’t wait until the damage is done. If you see something, say something.”

He also disclosed that to ensure that people follow the laid down procedure in terms of real estate development, Sanwo-Olu’s aide said the state government has come up with a radio unit tagged, ‘Build Right.’

“The programme comes up every Thursday. It is done in collaboration with the ministry of information and strategy at the public affairs unit. It is meant for urban development.”

He advised building owners to follow all the processes to avoid demolition, saying once the 90-day amnesty granted by the state government elapsed; the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) would take charge.

“There is amnesty presently, once it is over, LASBCA will take charge. As you are getting your approval, ensure that you also get your certificate of fitness”, he warned.

He further stated that with the rising urban regeneration and development in the State such as the Red line, Blue Line and Purple line and other infrastructures, it would attract more people into these corridors, saying there would have to be adequate planning to ensure sanity.

“Physical Planning is now automated; we are automatically processing all building approvals. It means before you can build any property, you can check if the property has a building approval, you don’t need to visit our office to do this”, Babatunde revealed.