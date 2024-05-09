Anxiety as EFCC operatives reportedly raids Federal Poly in Osun

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State has been thrown into anxiety as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, reportedly arrested students of the institution.

It was learnt that operatives of the EFCC arrested a number of students of the institution.

Confirming the incident, the National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, in a statement by its Senate President, Temitope Adeniji, condemned the arrest of the students within the campus area, describing it as illegal.

The statement reads in part: “The Leadership of Senate Arm of National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, received the news this morning that EFCC Operatives came to Ede on the 7th May 2024 at Night, this kind of operation send a signal as illegal.

“We condemned this back-door operation of EFCC Operatives at Federal Polytechnic Ede, this illegal Operation and arrest of students within Campus area without proper documentation and information to the School Management and the Students Union Government need to stop now.

“The Leadership of NAPS is calling the EFCC headquarters to caution its Operatives in the Southwest Region to stop this illegality around the Students area, and the Students of Federal Polytechnic Ede, who are presently writing examination, should be released to be able to continue their examination.

“The EFCC boss should call his Operatives to order and release the students arrested in Federal Polytechnic Ede; those students are presently writing Examination and their academic progress shouldn’t be jeopardized.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Sola Lawal, on Thursday disclosed that the said raid was carried out at Owode-Ede as it is yet to confirm identities of those allegedly apprehended by the security agents.

In his words, “It is imperative to intimate the general public that the said raid was carried out at Owode-Ede and we are yet to ascertain the identities of those alleged to have been apprehended by the security agency.

“Also, we are yet to receive any correspondence from the EFCC to either confirm or deny the said arrest and the involvement of our students.

“To this end, we hereby urge the Polytechnic Community and the general public to remain calm as the management will appropriately keep them informed on further developments.”

