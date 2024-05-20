Strange insects invade Ondo Community, farmers raise alarm

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Residents of the ancient town of Afin In Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State noted for large-scale farming have raised alarm over the swarm of strange insects in the town.

Sources hinted that the town at the weekend reported the presence of the insects in their large numbers in the town and their farm land.

It was learnt that many farmers abandoned their farming activities while social activities were also paralysed.

Two farmers, Alhaji Abu Balogun and Mr Williams Babarinde, who commented on the menace of these insects, expressed fear on the development.

Balogun said the offensive odour of the pests might lead to serious epidemic if not checked by government.

Babarinde said residents were using hot water and Gammalin 20 to kill them without much success, saying residents could not prepare food or eat in open places for fear of consuming contaminated meals.

The monarch, the Alafin of Afin, Oba (Prof) Abduraheem Mustapha Adejoro, said the matter had been discussed in Oba-in- Council meeting.

Oba Adejoro appealed to state government and relevant government health agencies to come to Afin-Akoko community to do the needful.

The physically-disturbed monarch noted that his people were so much worried about the ugly development.

