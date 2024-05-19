Hard work, excellence in focus as Champion Newspapers unveils awardees

IBRAHIM QUADRI and . BLESSING AKOROWOSI

No fewer than 40 eminent Nigerians from all walks of life will on Saturday, May 25, 2024 converge at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos for this year’s Annual Champion Newspapers Awards.

Some reputable citizens and institutions will be honoured for their immense contributions to the socio-political, economic and technological developments of their fatherland in 2023.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted to attend as Chief Host in honour of All Progressives Congress, APC national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje who is to receive Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) will chair the occasion while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwunsi (Ojaja II) will be the Royal Father of the day.

Top on the list of the 40 awardees is the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, who will be conferred with Man of the Year Award.

Three State Governors will be honoured as Governors of the Year. They are: Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, who will receive Governor of the Year Award on Infrastructure and Rural Development; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Bassey Umo Eno, will receive Governor of the Year Award on Face of Democracy, while his Enugu State counterpart, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, will receive Governor of the Year Award on Security & Infrastructure.

Other individuals that will receive the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Awards are: Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, as Banker of the Year; His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections as the Most Impactful Politician of the Fourth Republic; High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, as Philanthropist of the Year; while Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa of Polaris Bank Ltd is the Media Manager of the Year.

While Senator Osita Izunaso is the Senator of the Year, Hon. Noheem Babatunde Adams is the Most Outstanding State House of Assembly Member of the Year Awardee.

Also to be honoured are: Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri Erewa; High Chief Dr. Christopher Ndubuisi; Mr. Eddie Efekoha; Rear Admiral Dr. Kasimu Bushi; Mr Blessing Agofure; Mrs Bina Jennifer Efidi Seifegha; Mrs Dr. Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu; Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc; Chief Chekwas Okorie (Ojeozi Ndigbo); and Julius Berger (a giant construction company).

Fidelity Bank Plc; Capt. Chris Ona Najomo; Mallam Mele Kyari; Engr Gbenga Komokafe; Mr Mohammed Bello Koko; Mrs Uju Catherine Ifejika; Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Barr. Mrs Ngozi Ekeoma; High Chief (Dr.) Michael Onuoha; and First Bank of Nigeria Limited are part of this year’s awardees.

The awards will also be given to His Royal Majesty Walford Ikem; Dr. Victor Ide Okoye; Dr. Chimaobi D. Anyaso; Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Property World Africa Network (PWAN); Dr. Tonye Patrick Cole, Co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group; Architect Sunday Sylva Togo Echono, OON, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and Barrister Fatima Binta Abdu.

According to a statement by the Group Managing Director (GMD)/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa,all the awardees were picked by the top echelon of the media organization after careful consideration of all the feats they have been able to achieve in their various endeavours last year, adding that they went through a thorough process against stiff competition.

She also revealed that the event billed to hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island, Lagos will start by 5p.m.

According to her, the former Lagos administrator will pilot proceedings at this year’s awards and steer the course of the entire event.

She expressed confidence on the chairman, saying he would provide all the sense of direction, glamour and seriousness the occasion deserves.

Meanwhile, Marwa made history when he won Champion Newspapers’ Man of the Year back to back in 2021 and 2022. He was former military administrator of Borno and Lagos States.

Dr. Iheakanwa described the NDLEA boss as a man of integrity, impeccable character, patriot and a perfect role model for Nigerians.

“We acknowledge with immense gratitude your selfless efforts and intelligence-driven strategies in strengthening the NDLEA, to deliver on its statutory mandate of eradicating drugs and substance abuse across the country.

“Your numerous achievements since assuming office which include the arrest, prosecution and conviction of thousands of drug barons, traffickers and sellers as well as renewed advocacy through the agency’s war against drugs campaign, had made tremendous positive impacts on the society.

“More importantly, your pedigree as a man of integrity, impeccable character, patriot, workaholic, perfect role model for teeming Nigerians and unassailable record of service at the NDLEA, earned you the prestigious Champion Man of the Year Award back to back in 2021and 2022,” the statement added.

With his unassailable record of service at the NDLEA, Dr. Iheakanwa noted that Marwa possesses the charisma and right attributes to pilot the proceedings at this year’s event, which will see no fewer 40 awardees mounting the podium at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.