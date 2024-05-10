World Press Conference by Loveworld Inc, on Rhapathon 2024 held in Lagos

L-r… Director, Cooperate Affairs, Loveworld Inc. Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka; Member of the Control Executive Council ; Pastor T. T. Temisan; Director. Loveworld Church Growth International ,Pastor Lanre Alabi.

Cross section of the media .during a press conference on the forth coming Rhapathon programme scheduled from May 15th to 18th is also an opportunity to teach the world of God and also teach the people how to use the daily devotional to achieve maximum impacts of living the life of God.

For a better society

