World Press Conference by Loveworld Inc, on Rhapathon 2024 held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Moderator  , Deacon Sylvester Ebhodaghe; Pastor Paul Ndubisi;  Director, Cooperate Affairs, Loveworld  Inc. Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka; Member of the Control Executive Council ; Pastor T. T. Temisan; Director. Loveworld Church Growth International ,Pastor Lanre Alabi. during a press conference on the forth coming Rhapathon programme, held in lagos .9/5/2024 .Photo: Chinyere Ikeanyi  .
18
L-r… Director, Cooperate Affairs, Loveworld  Inc. Pastor Ifeoma Chiemeka; Member of the Control Executive Council ; Pastor T. T. Temisan; Director. Loveworld Church Growth International ,Pastor Lanre Alabi.

Cross section of the media .during a press conference on the forth coming Rhapathon programme  scheduled from May 15th to 18th  is also an opportunity to teach the world of God and also teach the people how to use the daily devotional to achieve maximum impacts of living the life of God.

 

