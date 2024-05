L-r … Managing Director Eleganza industrial City limited, Dr. (Mrs) Shade Okoya ; Duchess of Sussex . Meghan Markle: the Duke of Sussex .Prince Harry ; Chairman Eleganza Group of Companies Chief Rasaki Okoya , after an outing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.that visited Nigeria recently.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng