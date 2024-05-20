Diaspora Housing: NiDCOM FHA activate project across 36 States

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo for the renewed vigour and enthusiasm in ensuring that the Diaspora City Project Plan is realised in the 36 states and the FCT.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation when she led NiDCOM Management and Staff to the FHA Headquarters in Abuja.

The NiDCOM Boss informed that NiDCOM has been in talks with the former FHA leadership to get the Diaspora City Project done in record speed.

According to her, “this project will enable Diaspora Nigerians own quality houses in the country; a vision that is aligned to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for superb and affordable housing for everyone”.

The NiDCOM Chairman explained that the Commission is in partnership with strategic government agencies in collating data and verifying Nigerians living abroad, as efforts to ensure a seamless and secured process for Nigerians abroad while applying for housing mortgages back home.

Dabiri-Erewa, further stated there are 33 State Diaspora Focal Point Officers (SDFPOs) appointed by the Governors, who act as liaison between NiDCOM, the Diasporas and their respective states.

The NiDCOM Boss outlined some of the Commission’s activities, such as the National Diaspora Day (NDD) and the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), the Diaspora Data Mapping Portal and the Diaspora Quarterly Lecture Series, as platforms for the Authority to get further reach to the Diaspora, about the Project.

The Federal Housing Authority MD/CEO, Hon Oyetunde Ojo explained that the Project was extended to the 36 states of Nigeria because he was certain that most Nigerians abroad will prefer investing in their respective states of origin.

Hon. Ojo said the Diaspora City Project is expected to have top-notch facilities domiciled in most diaspora cities across the world. He further urged the Commission to put mechanisms in place to check fraudulent individuals from discrediting the efforts made on the Project.

The FHA MD added that about 22 states have been supervised within one month to kick start the Project. Also, he appreciated the state governors for their cooperation and solidarity.

Ojo informed that the Housing Authority has its mortgage bank with offerings that will help Diaspora Nigerians acquire quality and affordable homes.

He lauded Dabiri-Erewa for her passion towards Nigerians in the Diaspora, while expressing his eagerness to sustain the relationship between NiDCOM and the FHA.

The two agencies are to set up a technical team to provide tailor-made solutions and structural plans to midwife the Diaspora City Project within the 36 states and the FCT.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng