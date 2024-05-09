Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Committee of Deans of Education in Nigerian University. National Conference held in Lagos

L-r ...Dean ,Faculty of Education A.B.U .Zaria ./(COODENU) President ,  Prof Haladu Bayero; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management Service) University of Lagos ,  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu; Commissioner for Education , Science and Technology .Ogun State Prof Abayomi Arigbabu; former Dean of the Faculty of Education, (UNILAG)  Prof Mopelola Omoegun; Acting Registrar of the University of Lagos, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde, during the national conference on ‘ Innovations of the future Trajectory of Nigerian Teacher Education ‘ organised by (COODENU) held at UNILAG on 7/5/202... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo; Major General Bello Alhaji Tsoho; Dean, Faculty of Education (UNILAG) Prof Adebayo Oladipo;(COODENU) President ,  Prof Haladu Bayero; Commissioner for Basic Education , Lagos State Hon Deji Alli- Balogun; Commissioner for Education , Science and Technology .Ogun State Prof Abayomi Arigbabu; Dean of  Education, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Prof . Ursula Akanwa; Vice –Chancellor,   Trinity University Yaba, Lagos  .Prof Clement Kolawole; during the national conference on ‘ Innovations of the future Trajectory of Nigerian Teacher Education ‘ organised by (COODENU).

L-r…Lagos State National Association of Proprietors of Private school (NAPPS) Chief (Dr) Alaka Yusuf Lukman ; Professor of Educational Management at University of Lagos. Prof  Virgy Onyene; Former Director,  Distance Learning Institute (DLI)  (UNILAG)  Prof, Uchenna Udeani.

Cross section of the participants.

L-r… Dean, faulty of Education (UNILAG) Prof Adebayo Oladipo; (COODENU) President ,  Prof Haladu Bayero; presenting a Plaque to  Commissioner for Basic Education , Lagos State. Hon Deji Alli- Balogun while others watch.

From 5th left … Dean, faulty of Education (UNILAG) Prof Adebayo Oladipo; .(COODENU) President ,  Prof Haladu Bayero; presenting a Plaque to  Commissioner for Basic Education , Lagos State. Hon Deji Alli- Balogun ;Commissioner for Education , Science and Technology .Ogun State Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, and othes in a group photograph, during the national conference on ‘ Innovations of the future Trajectory of Nigerian Teacher Education ‘ organised by (COODENU) held at UNILAG .on 7/5/202… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

