Prince Emeka Obasi , inaugural memorial lecture held in Lagos

120
L-r… Deputy Governor Abia State  Engr Ikechukwu Emetu; widow, Dr Betty Emeka-Obasi; Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr kayode Fayemi ; Barrister (Mrs.) Ngozi Ekeoma and Prof Anya O Anya.

L-r… Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; GMD/CEO ,FBN Holding Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo and  Former Governor of Cross River State ,Mr. Donald Duke.

L-r….Dr Betty Emeka- Obasi; Deputy Governor Abia State , Engr Ikechukwu Emetu; Chairman Civil Rights activist  , Senator Shehu Sani .received award as one of the Speakers.

Dr. Betty Emeka- Obasi; Deputy Governor Abia State . Engr Ikechukwu   Emetu; both presenting plague to the guest  Speaker Former Governor of Ekiti State , Dr kayode  Fayemi .(middle).

L-r… Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Ruth Benamaisia-Opia ;MD/CEO .Nepal Oil and Gas .Barrister (Mrs.) Ngozi Ekeoma; retired Nigerian Army   Major, General Obi Umahi .

L-r… Chairman Civil Rights activist ,Senator Shehu Sani ; Chairman PROSHARE Mr. Femi Awoyemi ;Director General .CIAPS, Prof Anthony Kila and  Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi all panelist.

L-r… Elder statesman and pioneer Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Prof. Anya O. Anya;  Mr Enyi Nwadinobi ; Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju and his wife Mrs Nkechi  .

L-r ….Dr Betty Emeka- Obasi; Deputy Governor Abia State , Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu; presenting a plaque to Chairman PROSHARE Mr. Femi Awoyemi .

Cross section of the guest .during the inaugural memorial lecture on ‘if this giant must walk ; Manifesto for a new Nigeria ,held in Lagos on 2/5/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

