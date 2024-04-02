UNILORIN expels, rusticates 19 students over theft, misconduct, others

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has expelled and rusticated 19 students, including six final-year students of the institution for alleged involvement in various offenses.

The Director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Mr Kunle Akogun, in a statement on Monday, said the approval of expulsion/rustication of the affected students by the Vice Chancellor, Mr Wahab Egbewole (SAN), was sequel to the recommendations of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its 220th/221st meeting.

He said the affected students were penalised for offences ranging from misconduct, theft, examination malpractice, hostel bed-space racketeering and extortion, beating a fellow student, admission racketeering, extortion and assault.

Akogun added that penalties for the offences committed by the students included rustication for either one semester or one academic session, including outright expulsion.

“The affected students were in various academic levels such as 100, 200, 300 and 400 Levels,” he said.