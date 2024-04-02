Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nnewi most secure commercial town in Nigeria-Atueyi; PG Nzuko Ora Nnewi 

Business & Economy
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Nnewi, the commercial cum industrial city of Anambra has been acclaimed the most secure commercial town in Nigeria .

The President-General of Nzuko Ora (Nnewi Town Union) Chief Atueyi Maduka stated this in an interview with Daily Champion on Easter Sunday.

Atueyi who expressed appreciation to security operatives in Anambra, attributed the congeniality and security in Nnewi to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s security initiative.

He urged Nigerians to entertain no fears over security in the area as they celebrate Easter, saying that Nnewi is one of the most secure towns in Anambra.

Atueyi a security and forensic expert said the traditional institution in Nnewi. headed by HRH Igwe Kenneth Orizu 111 were working tirelessly with the state government in securing the town.

Atueyi urged Indigenous and foreign investors to come to Nnewi to do business, stressing that the town is investment friendly.

“Nnewi is one of the most secure towns in Anambra and Nigeria. It is business and investment friendly.  Investors are welcome to do business here. There is no need to  entertain any fears over security because the government security initiative is intensified and working positively “, Atueyi noted.

Continue Reading
Editor 18954 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Jurist calls for effective monitoring of govt budget,…

CBN’s aggressive monetary policy tightening will boost…

N500bn new capital base for banks can turn Nigeria’s…

New banks capital requirement: MAN wants CBN to consider…

1 of 686