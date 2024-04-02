Nnewi most secure commercial town in Nigeria-Atueyi; PG Nzuko Ora Nnewi 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Nnewi, the commercial cum industrial city of Anambra has been acclaimed the most secure commercial town in Nigeria .

The President-General of Nzuko Ora (Nnewi Town Union) Chief Atueyi Maduka stated this in an interview with Daily Champion on Easter Sunday.

Atueyi who expressed appreciation to security operatives in Anambra, attributed the congeniality and security in Nnewi to Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s security initiative.

He urged Nigerians to entertain no fears over security in the area as they celebrate Easter, saying that Nnewi is one of the most secure towns in Anambra.

Atueyi a security and forensic expert said the traditional institution in Nnewi. headed by HRH Igwe Kenneth Orizu 111 were working tirelessly with the state government in securing the town.

Atueyi urged Indigenous and foreign investors to come to Nnewi to do business, stressing that the town is investment friendly.

“Nnewi is one of the most secure towns in Anambra and Nigeria. It is business and investment friendly. Investors are welcome to do business here. There is no need to entertain any fears over security because the government security initiative is intensified and working positively “, Atueyi noted.