TOAN Anambra rejects resignation of Its chairman over National appointment

Phil Okose, Oniitsha

The Anambra State chapter of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), has unanimously rejected the recent resignation of it’s state chairman, Barr Syvester Chibuike Obiora, who suddenly stepped aside as the chairman of TOAN Anambra State.

According to the Media Officer of TOAN, Dede Uzor A Uzor, the purported resignation on the ground of taking a higher position at the national level as the National Legal Adviser was based on ignorance as there is no constitutional backing to that effect.

“There is no part or section of Toan constitution which said a member who holds a state office shall resign after taking up a national position.

“His purported resignation is hereby unanimously rejected and pronounced null and void and of no effect by all the Keke Riders in the State and members of TOAN, Anambra State Executive”, he stated.

He recalled that this decision came up during an emergency state meeting held in Awka, the capital where his purported resignation was condemned and outrightly rejected

Dede Uzor said that Barr Obiora’ s tenure was yet to elapse and therefore no room for stepping aside or resignation and he should resume duty immediately without further delay.

” He should complete his legitimate remaining tenure. The Anambra State chapter of Toan is solely behind him and will continue to support his regime since members and stakeholders are in total support of him.” said the Media Adviser.

“Obiora was the first man to ride keke in Anambra before being trained as a lawyer and his good track record since the inception stands uncompromised.

“We urge other stakeholders in the State who have been supporting him to continue their unalloyed support hence his administration brought peaceful coexistence among members unlike the thuggish disposition associated with the previous regime. Dede Uzor recalled.