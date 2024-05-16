Igbo Ndioma Africa TV honours businessman, Chief Nnodebem for work towards Igbo welfare

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Igbo Ndioma Africa TV on Wednesday honoured a Lagos-based property developer, Chief Livinus Nnodebem for working towards the welfare of the Igbo people.

The Producer of the Igbo Ndioma Africa TV, Prince Obinna Orji presented Chief Nnodebem with a plaque and said it was in recognition of his humanitarian efforts over many years.

According to Orji, Igbo Ndioma Africa TV consulted widely and learned of the help Chief Nnodebem had rendered to many people before choosing him for the honours.

Chief Nnodebem, venerated as Ochiri-Ozua Ndigbo and hailing from Ukpor in Anambra State, is the CEO of Lizik Construction and Properties Development Company Ltd based in the Maza-Maza area of Lagos State.

As he received the award, Chief Nnodebem extolled the virtues of hard work, recalled his life story and expressed his desire for the welfare of the Igbo people.

He said, “The concerns of the Igbos are what touches my heart. I have spent a lot on that cause.

“There are no shortcuts in life and no competition in destiny. I advise young people to work hard as Yahoo-Yahoo (advanced fee fraud) wealth will not last,” the chief added.

Chief Nnodebem appreciated Igbo Ndioma Africa TV for the honours which the company had bestowed on him in the presence of other titleholders.

Orji re-echoed the words of Chief Nnodebem whom he referred to as “A noble man with a noble character;” to young people.

The television producer said the Igbo Ndioma Africa TV is an award of the people by the people and for the people in recognition of a person’s contribution to society.

He said in addition to the award of recognition, the profile of Chief Nnodebem will be featured in the Igbo Ndioma Magazine.

The award ceremony was attended by Chief Mrs Kate Ugoka, Woman leader of the Igbo-Speaking Cooperative, Chief Ben Nnakife, Chief Godwin Ezeabata and Chief Ugochukwu Ihemeukaesu.

Nze Akobuiji, an environmental services consultant, Chief Gilbert Ikegwuonu and Rev Paul Eze.