Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Students Hostel: FG Says.N98.2 Billion Initiative to Revolutionalize Education Infrastructure.

Education
5
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Jonas Ezieke, Abuja
The Federal Government has
announced the ground-breaking ceremony for the building of a 1,600-capacity student hostel in Akwa Ibom State.
This project according to a release issued to newsmen by the Director of Information and Public Relations Mr Mohammed Manga is part of a N98.2 billion nationwide initiative to enhance educational infrastructure.
The Honourable
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, OFR, stated that the Federal Government, in partnership with states and the private sector, will construct 24 housing facilities across 24 institutions, each with 1,600 bed spaces. This addresses a significant student accommodation deficit, enhancing student performance and well-being. It is also a testament to the sophistication and depth of our local capital markets.
Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Special Duties Mr Okokon Ekanem Udo, the Minister added that
 *this initiative invests in our youth and educational infrastructure, ensuring that tomorrow’s leaders have the resources and environment they need to thrive.*
“It also demonstrates the private sector’s willingness and capacity to partner with government to deliver critical infrastructure projects across all geopolitical zones, to reduce the housing deficit”, Wale Edun said.
Continue Reading
Editor 19793 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

ASUU threatens strike over absence of varsities governing…

Pursue your dreams with passion, Glo counsels girls

Tinubu launches education campaign, says no child should be…

Enugu: Mbah gives full scholarship to 17-year old aspiring…

1 of 240