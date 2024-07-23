Don’t hold Oyo SUBEB CBT Test on Friday –MURIC 

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Ibadan has slated one of its Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for Friday, 26th July, 2024. However, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has kicked against the Friday exercise. The group argued that holding the test on Friday will deprive Muslims of the opportunity of participating in the exercise.

It therefore suggested that the test be shifted to Saturday, 27th July, 2024 or any other day next week.

MURIC’s intervention came through a press statement issued on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said:“A Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been slated for Friday, 26th July, 2024 by the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ibadan.

“This schedule is not convenient for Muslim candidates because they have to attend the Jumu’ah prayer on that day. Although (according to a statement on social media) the head of SUBEB in Oyo State has reportedly promised to allow the Muslims to go on break for Jumu’ah prayer on that day, we believe that this is practically impossible and therefore not advisable. SUBEB is putting the fate of Muslim candidates at risk.

“We are in possession of a video clip showing the mammoth crowd of candidates who came for the CBT exercise yesterday, Monday, 22nd July 2024. The clip revealed about four extremely long queues which extended from the screening centre, spread around SUBEB compound and went on to the main road for more than a hundred meters.

“The unusually long queue can be attributed to the high rate of unemployment in the state and it is doubted if SUBEB can attend to all those candidates before the end of yesterday. There is bound to be spill-overs which may necessitate adding reservations to the next schedule.

“The Friday exercise is most likely to be affected as a result of the unexpectedly large turnout. It may make the exercise cumbersome on Friday thereby making it impossible for SUBEB to fulfil its promise to allow Muslim candidates to take a break for Jumu’ah prayer.

“In any case, taking a break from the venue of a test to go for prayers is not in the best interest of candidates. Examinations, tests and interviews are known to generate tension in candidates. That is why a serene atmosphere must be created by the organisers. This is the global best practice.

“Neither should the candidates be made to walk or run up and down before the exercise. But a situation in which Muslim candidates are made to take a break to run to the mosque and rush back negates these requirements. Candidates who are expected to sit down calmly cannot be wondering outside the CBT centre.

“The arrangement suggested by SUBEB puts Muslim candidates at risk. They cannot perform well due to the tension generated while running to the mosque. This arrangement puts Muslim candidates in serious disadvantage when compared with Christian candidates who sit calmly at the centre. It is just not conducive for Muslims.

“We therefore reject this arrangement. Instead, we suggest that the Friday exercise should be shifted to the next day, Saturday, 27th July, 2024 or any other day next week.

“Anyone who argues that we should not bring religion into official matters should tell SUBEB and other institutions and agencies who are fond of fixing programmes on Fridays to use both Friday and Sunday morning for such events at least for some semblance of balance.

“Muslims will stop complaining if organizers of examinations, tests, meetings, etc can fix such events on Sunday mornings when Christians are expected to go to the church. It is then that non-Muslims will know how Muslims feel when such events are slated for Friday afternoon. Who feels it knows it.

“Friday should have been completely left out of the exercise since about two other days have been picked for it. In view of the hullabaloo which the Friday question always generates, we expect that Nigerian public officials should have understood the Muslims by now and avoided fixing programmes on Fridays in its entirety. If Nigeria is not ready to make Friday a work-free day, public officials should always remember how sensitive the day is to Muslims.”

