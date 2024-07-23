Nationwide protest: Lagos students decline to join, plan solidarity walk for Sanwo Olu instead

IBRAHIM QUADRI

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos Axis, has announced it would not be a part of the planned national protest by some youths, tagged #End Bad Governance in Nigeria.”

The Chairman, NANS, Lagos Axis, Alimi Idris stated this during a news conference at LASUCOM, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

The national protest is planned for August 1 to 10 to draw the attention of President Bola Tinubu-led government to the plight of Nigerians over hunger and rising cost of living in the country.

But the students body in Lagos said they would rather have a “Solidarity Walk” to support and encourage the government of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The students noted that the Governor had been of great support to them.

The students said their solidarity walk would also hold from August 1 to 10 to drum for peace, especially to ensure that the ugly incident of #EndSARS” of 2020 does not repeat itself.

Idris said, “In these trying times, it is crucial that we remember stability, peace, and constructive dialogue in achieving our collective goals.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng