Ibibio Patriarch Cum Akwa Ibom Elder Statesman Goes Home May 25.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The remains of an elder statesman and outstanding son of Uyo local government area of Ibibio land in Akwa Ibom State, Elder Dr. Maurice Asuquo Ebong are for burial on Saturday May 25, 2024.

In a press briefing to proclaim his death and burial arrangements, the chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Dr Asikpo Essien Ibok announced that opening of mourning house begins on Monday May 20 at his house, D44 in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo followed by Night of Songs on Thursday May 23 to be conducted by Winners Chapel at the same venue by 4pm.

According to him, late Dr. Maurice Ebong was an Elder Statesman of no mean repute whose life impacted a wide spectrum of humanity beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He was an accomplished engineer and Entrepreneur who belonged to several professional bodies both at national and international levels in his chosen field of human endeavors.

“He served meritoriously on several state and national boards where he contributed immensely to the development and growth of Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“Hence the plan by family and committee of friends to accord him a send-off with such splendor and magnitude that will stand out unmatched by any burial of late in Akwa Ibom State,” he added.

Speaking further, Ibok said while alive, Dr. Ebong was also a philanthropist, a social mixer, a good christian and above all a political stalwart. He therefore called on the people of Akwa Ibom state to close ranks and join them to give the departed patriarch a befitting burial.

Elder Engr Dr. Ebong transited to the great beyond after a brief illness on 14th Feb 2024 at the ripe of 81 years.