Tinubu To Ogoni Leaders: We Will Unlock The Human And Natural Resource Potential Of Ogoniland

President Bola Tinubu says his administration is committed to unlocking the human and natural resource potential of Ogoniland, while ensuring the environmental and economic security of Nigerian communities.

The President stated this on Wednesday at the State House during a meeting with members of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni, Rivers State, led by King Samuel Nnee, Gbenemene Tai Kingdom and Paramount Ruler of Kpite Tai.

The President was responding to requests presented by the Ogoni leaders at the meeting, which was also attended by former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike; the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Momoh; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

Among the requests to the President is the resuscitation of oil and gas production in Ogoniland, which comprises the Eleme, Khana, Gokana, and Tai Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“We must heal the wounds of the past. We must live and prepare for the future of our children, and we must be committed to uplifting the livelihoods of our people in a free Nigeria.

“This is all part of the healing process for the Ogoni people. There is equally the Ogoni clean-up programme that I inherited. That will be pursued diligently and honourably. The number of people that we will empower will increase as time goes on.

“I am glad that this meeting has emphasized peace and stability through the resuscitation of businesses in Ogoniland. Without these businesses, the recovery of this country will be adversely affected.

“Safety precautions, environmental and other challenges must be looked into, and we will certainly do that.

“My unwavering dedication to freedom for all people and the value of democratic governance has not diminished because I have been elected by the people, and I have to make the people the central focus of our governance of Nigeria,” the President stated.

Having appointed his Official Spokesperson and most recently, the Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) from the area, the President committed to deepening collaboration with Ogoni leaders to create mutually-beneficial economic opportunities for Ogoniland and Nigeria at large.

“I am ready to work with the Ogoni people and engage with the Government of Rivers State and the people of Nigeria to ensure that we give all of you a bright future in this country,” the President affirmed.

President Tinubu commended the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the FCT for his dedication to alleviating the plight of the Ogoni people.

“I share the same view about Ogoniland with the Minister of the FCT. He is very much concerned about the progress, peace, and stability of Ogoni people, and he has discussed this with me on a number of occasions, and I thank him for that,” the President said.

In his remarks, King Nnee commended President Tinubu for his numerous achievements within one year in office, highlighting the ongoing construction work on the Onne-Junction/Eleme-Junction axis of the East-West Road.

“Your unspeakable dedication to service and empathy are the propelling forces behind your prompt response to our people’s yearnings which the past administrations have persistently promised and failed to meet,” he said.

According to the Paramount Ruler of Kpite Tai, previous administrations were unable to resolve the pertinent issues associated with the shutting down of oil production in Ogoniland.

He informed the President that the Ogoni people are prepared for the commencement of oil and gas production in Ogoniland with the potential unbundling of OML 11 – bearing an additional production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day and 120 million cubic feet of gas per day.

”This will contribute $5 billion per annum to Nigeria’s GDP on an asset that is currently owned 100 percent by the NNPCL.

“The people-driven vision of the Ogoni Economic Rebirth Project is the matter of the moment among our kith and kin. Our people’s hope is glowing with the expectation that the time to revitalize the economic nerves of our land is now.

“Ogoni people are gifted, peace-loving, and hospitable, and our children are making an impact across all sectors, as well as the oil industry, from where they are prepared to bring their expertise to bear for the good of our people and the entire country,” the monarch said.