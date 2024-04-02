Anambra Police command arrest cultist with AK-47 rifle

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Police Officers in Anambra State this weekend arrested a suspected male cultist with AK-47 rifle concealed in a bag at Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Luck however ran out on the cultist when, on sighting the Police, he took to his heels and was chased until he was caught and overpowered.

On opening the bag it was found to contain an AK-47 rifle with breech No. 25008266 and search on database has shown that it was not among firearms on charge to Anambra State Command.

Interrogation revealed that the suspect procured the weapon for a showdown with a rival cult group.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP),the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending Police Officers who made the arrest for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose, directed that the investigation be widened and deepened to bring to book all those connected with arms trafficking including an alleged financier abroad who provided funds for the purchase.

“He has directed all personnel in the Command to re-dedicate themselves to crime prevention and detection in service of the people in the State,” he stated..