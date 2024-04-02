Cleric suggests cleansing of Nigerian land

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Lead Bishop of Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC) in Nigeria, Bishop Seun Adeoye on Monday called on President Tinubu to invite Christian leaders in the country with the goal of cleansing, healing of the land to usher in prosperity.

He added that the menace of hunger, economic hardship, untold suffering and several other challenges ravaging the country is beyond what any politician can resolve without God’s intervention, stressing that Nigeria’s land need to be cleansed without delay.

Speaking during the conclusion of the four days 2024 Passover Celebration held at Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State, the Cleric noted that the shedding of innocent blood constituted grievous offence before God while such land is declared by the Scripture as “polluted and defiled”.

Bishop Adeoye, the founder and General Overseer of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries, SGTM, revealed that God specifically in the Bible warned that “we should not spill innocent blood ” because “blood defileth the land” and that “the land cannot be cleansed of the blood that is shed therein, but by the blood of him that shed it”.

Bishop Adeoye held that there were reports of sad occurrences in Nigeria which showed that virtually everywhere and everyday innocent blood were being shed and many of the perpetrators of these crimes are walking around as free men.

He lamented that thousands of innocent souls have been murdered by bandits, terrorists, separatists, kidnappers, ritualists, mobs and other armed gangs and unfortunately “we all looked away unconcerned as if such dastardly acts are normal in our society”.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu should invite Christian leaders in the country with the aim of declaring a day or a week of atonement for the cleansing, healing and prosperity of the land, this will lead to “total recovery” of the lost glory of Nigeria.

“Any land where innocent souls are killed without justification is placed under the curse of God, and the word of God says that the only remedy to atone the land is to shed the blood of the killers. That is blood for blood!”

“We may not know it but I can say this that the uncountable blood of innocent souls shed in Nigeria are daily crying for revenge. They are asking for blood. But glory be to God that there is the excellent blood of Jesus, already shed and available for the atonement of the land.”

The cleric however, encouraged Christians who understood the great spiritual importance of the blood Jesus shed on the Cross and the power of His resurrection to pray fervently to God to be merciful on Nigeria by healing the land.