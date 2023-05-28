Take Safety Serious And Save Life, Don Urges Nigerians.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo

University of Uyo don, Professor Comfort Alloysius Etok has advised Nigerians to see human life as something that must be protected at all costs, at work or out of work.

She gave the advice yesterday at Ibom Hall at the launch of a book, Fundamentals Of Workplace Safety and Health, co authored by her and Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, a permanent secretary in office of the Governor.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the launch, Etok said the book was borne out of the fact that issues on safety were always handled with levity. Hence, the need for a guide to provide information on safety of life.

“The initiative and drive for this joint publication was borne out of our desire to impact positively on our society where things capable of cutting short our lives and general dissatisfaction are treated with levity”, she said.

She appealed to Akwa Ibom State government for support for them hold conferences and seminar to be taken round each of the thirty one local government areas to create awareness on the grassroot populace to treat safety with the seriousness it deserves.

Chairman on the occasion, Senator Effiong Dickson Bob represented by Sen. Alloysius Etok, husband to Prof. Etok, advocated that public buildings, schools and even private homes should be provided with entrances that should make such facilities easily accessible by the physically challenged to avert hazard that could result to death.

The chair who saw workplace as a place where people carry out activities for their daily bread , regretted that most of the time emphasis is placed on safety of the physical structure to provide conducive environment for the workers, but little or no attention is paid to the health of the workers themselves.

It was against this backdrop that he paid special tribute to the co-author for finding time to write on health of workers at Workplace despite his busy schedules.

The event was graced by military and para military top brass from Abuja, most of whom represented, even as the Etoks expressed appreciation for their attendance and support.

Over ten Million Naira was realized at the launch with the highest donation of five Million Naira coming from Governor Udom Emmanuel followed by Engr. Uwem Okoko’s Three Million Naira donation, and others.