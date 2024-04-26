Wike Commends Côte d’Ivoire on Land Development, Proposes Strengthened Cooperation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, met with the Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, Kalilou Traore, to discuss issues of mutual interest. The Minister commended the Ambassador and his country for developing the land allocated to them in Maitama, Abuja.

Wike expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support, emphasizing that the request for tax is aimed at fighting insecurity and preventing miscreants from occupying certain areas. He assured the Ambassador that the issue of tax would be waived and that he would liaise with the relevant authorities to ensure a smooth relationship.

“Let me also say that the issue of tax will be waved and I will call the authorities that is responsible, to see that we cooperate with you on this issue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs have told me that the same thing is applied to them in the other countries where they operate. So that will not be an issue”

“On the issue of cooperation, it is very important. There is need for us to cooperate among African countries, among ECOWAS countries, if there is that understanding. So I’ll be glad when I see the proposal for us to see how we can relationship between Abuja and Yamoussoukro, which is the political capital of Cote d’Iviore” Wike said.

The Minister also congratulated Côte d’Ivoire on their recent victory in the African Cup of Nations, acknowledging that Nigeria had hoped to win but was pleased to see their West African neighbors succeed.

“Let me also congratulate you on winning the African Cup of Nations, even though that is particularly what we wanted. We wanted to come back home with it but God has said that it is your own turn, so I congratulate you for that and also for being a good host in that tournament”

Wike, also acknowledged the potential for a symbiotic relationship between the two nations. He assured the Ambassador that Nigeria’s President, as the Chair of ECOWAS, was committed to strengthening regional relationships and would support efforts to enhance cooperation between Nigeria and

Earlier, Traore explained that his country had received two plots of land in Abuja, one at Diplomatic Drive and the other in Maitama, and had already built a significant structure at the former. He announced plans to start another project in Maitama soon.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of cooperation between Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, given their strategic positions as the largest countries in their respective regions. He proposed a twinning arrangement between Abuja and Yamoussoukro, the political capital of Côte d’Ivoire, to foster greater collaboration and understanding.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing their commitment to deepening their friendship and exploring opportunities for mutual benefit.