Crime: Nigeria Army apprehends criminal suspects in Taraba

—-Foil attacks on communities

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE has once again demonstrated their unwavering determination to eliminate terrorism, insurgency and other criminal activities in Taraba State.

The Army stated this in a statement issued to Journalists in Jalingo.

“In recent operations conducted by the gallant soldiers, significant successes have been achieved in thwarting attacks, apprehending suspects and recovery of arms and ammunition.

“The troops of 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, acting on credible intelligence, carried out clearance operations in Rikwenmakpawere and Alaha villages in Ussa Local Government Area.

“A foiled attack at Kweserti village prompted the swift response of the troops, who engaged the armed militias with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat in disarray.

The statement said that, during the operation, two extremists were neutralized, and 1 AK-47 magazine along with 7 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered from the fleeing militants.

“In Lau Local Government Area, troops of 114 Battalion Sub-Sector 3C made significant strides in combating violent extremism by apprehending two suspected extremists. Subsequent interrogation of the suspects led to the recovery of additional weapons, including 1 SMG rifle, 1 Single Barrel Gun, 2 AK-47 magazines, and 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS continue to prioritize the safety and security of all citizens in Taraba State.

“This relentless effort in dismantling criminal elements and bringing perpetrators to justice underscore our commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.

The statement urged members of the public to continually support the military by providing timely and actionable information towards combating violent extremism, insurgency and all forms of violent extremism in the state.