Amb Ajadi commiserates with Ita-Osin gas explosion victims 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commiserated with victims of last Saturday’s gas explosion which occurred at Ita-Osin along the Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos Expressway in Ogun State.

In the gas explosion incident, one person was reported to have died, six others injured, while six vehicles and several buildings were burnt.

In a statement on Thursday, Amb Ajadi commiserated with the victims of the incident especially those who lost their loved ones and those who are currently receiving treatments in the hospital.

He also prayed that God in His infinite Mercy will provide for those who lost their buildings and business to the explosion.

Ambassador Ajadi, who was the Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) in the last governorship election said in the statement: “I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of those who lost their loved ones in the recent gas explosion which occurred at Ita -Osin area of the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“I equally commiserate with those who lost their properties and businesses to the incident. I pray that the Almighty God in His infinite Mercy will provide for them to rebuild their businesses.

“Let me also wish those recuperating in the hospital, a quick recovery. We pray that such sad incidents will not occurred again in our dear state”.

