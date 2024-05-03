Committee of Friends for Humanity, Food Day in Lagos over 400 people benefited

Co-founder and Chairman of Board of Trustees Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere; President (COFFHA) Mrs Nkechi Ali-Balogun (both Middle) addressing the crowd during the COFFHA food day to serve individuals and families in the poorest communities in the society.

Members of COFFHA addressing the crowd.

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) President Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun (right) presenting food items to the people.

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) President Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun (middle) with their Members Pose with individuals that have getting their food.

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) Treasurer ,Ijeoma Otti- Onyeri ; (lef) presenting food to the People .

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) President Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun , presenting food to the student.

L-r… Mrs. Ngozi Okoro; Lady Christie Onwuzulike; Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere ; (COFFHA) President Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun; Provost, Chief (Mrs.) Prisca Nwadialo; Ijeoma Otti- Onyeri ; Mrs. Agustina igbokwe , Lady Uche Obi. COFFHA is reputed for its quick intervention to societal needs and other social responsibilities without discrimination to age, gender, religious beliefs or political affiliation ,during the (COFFHA) food day over 400 people benefited held at town planning ilupeju in Lagos on 1st May 2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng