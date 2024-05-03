Champion Newspapers Limited
Committee of Friends for Humanity, Food Day in Lagos over 400 people benefited

L-r... Mrs. Ngozi Okoro; Lady Christie Onwuzulike; Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere ; (COFFHA) President  Mrs. Nkechi  Ali-Balogun; Provost, Chief  (Mrs.) Prisca  Nwadialo; Ijeoma  Otti- Onyeri; Mrs. Agustina  igbokwe , Lady Uche Obi. COFFHA is reputed for its quick intervention to societal needs and other social responsibilities without discrimination to age, gender, religious beliefs or political affiliation   ,during the (COFFHA) food day  over 400 people benefited held at town planning ilupeju  in Lagos on 1st May 2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
Co-founder and Chairman of Board of Trustees Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere; President (COFFHA) Mrs Nkechi  Ali-Balogun   (both Middle) addressing the crowd during the COFFHA food day to serve individuals and families in the poorest communities in the society.

Members of COFFHA addressing the crowd.

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) President  Mrs. Nkechi  Ali-Balogun  (right) presenting   food items to the people.

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) President  Mrs. Nkechi  Ali-Balogun (middle) with  their Members Pose with individuals that have getting their food.

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) Treasurer  ,Ijeoma  Otti- Onyeri ; (lef) presenting food to the People .

Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA) President  Mrs. Nkechi  Ali-Balogun  , presenting food to the student.

L-r… Mrs. Ngozi Okoro; Lady Christie Onwuzulike; Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere ; (COFFHA) President  Mrs. Nkechi  Ali-Balogun; Provost, Chief  (Mrs.) Prisca  Nwadialo; Ijeoma  Otti- Onyeri ; Mrs. Agustina  igbokwe , Lady Uche Obi. COFFHA is reputed for its quick intervention to societal needs and other social responsibilities without discrimination to age, gender, religious beliefs or political affiliation   ,during the (COFFHA) food day  over 400 people benefited held at town planning ilupeju  in Lagos on 1st May 2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

 

