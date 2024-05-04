WPFD: Intimidation of journalists poses threat to democracy, NGE, SERAP warn govt

Ibrahim Quadri

Professionals in the media industry have stressed the need to allow press freedom to operate unhindered, saying intimidation and harassment of journalists pose a great threat to democracy.

This was the high point of an interactive session on ‘The state of press freedom in Nigeria’ held on Wednesday, May 3 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja.

The event was jointly organised by the Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE to mark World Press Freedom Day.

In his opening remark, SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare said as one of those strategic means of achieving the ultimate goals, there is a need to identify everyone in the media as a partner in progress.

Oluwadare stated, “We thank the media for making the advocacy a success. Many times our stories are found on the front pages of the newspapers.

Also, the President of NGE, Eze Anaba pointed out, “It is important we bridge the gap between the media and the civil society groups. It is crucial we note that SERAP has been at the vanguard of advocacy for press freedom.

“When the voices of the marginalised are often silenced, the role of the press is more at stake. The media has an important role to play to protect the public and hold the Government accountable.”

The President stated that Section 22 of the Constitution provides the right of press freedom but lamented that journalists continue to risk their lives in pursuit of the truth.

He therefore advised, “Let us stand united to speak truth to power.”

Speaking on the abduction of First News Editor, Segun Olatunji, Anaba stated that creeping authoritarianism was the order of the day going by the manner the armed forces conducted themselves.

He noted that despite being a despot, the military under former Head of State, Sani Abacha, the media did not experience the abduction of journalists by armed forces, saying “not one soldier abducted a journalist under Abacha’s brutality. If we don’t wake up, this trend might be worse. We have to guide and guard the profession jealously.

It is important we rededicate ourselves, we have to arm ourselves.”

He therefore cautioned the Army authorities, saying “they should not silence the Ombudsman set up to interrogate Segun’s case.”

In his Keynote address, the Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Gbenga Adefaye stated, “All of us must work together on media freedom. It must be a collective fight.

“If you permit the oppression knowing full well the state is obsessed with secrecy, democracy will be in danger.”

He however stated that despite the challenges against freedom of the media in the country, some progress had been made.

He said, “We must also acknowledge, comparatively progress is being made as regards press freedom in Nigeria. The media has played a crucial role in holding power to account. We have done a lot in insisting on the laws and due process. Some challenges faced include censorship, harassment, intimidation and violence on reporting.

He urged the Federal Government to repeal the Cybercrime Act, saying some provisions are detrimental to the workings of journalists.

“We must protect the media because it is the lifeblood of our democracy. It must be a crime to harm journalists in the line of duty,” Adefaye warned.

In his contribution, a veteran journalist, Mr Lanre Idowu said, “The topic is very important for the larger society. For as long as we believe in Nigeria, we have to double our efforts as media practitioners.”

He added, “Nigeria is a very challenging place to live in. The responsibility is for us to continue to push until something meaningful is achieved.”

Another veteran journalist, Mr Richard Akinola berated the attitude of some journalists saying “We don’t bother about the matters that affect us so I get tired when I see some of these things.”

He pointed out that the government is using a subtle dictatorship to intimidate the press, saying efforts must be geared to work collectively.

He queried, “Must we wait until we become a victim before we start advocacy?”

The keynote speaker, Professor Abiodun Odusote from the University of Lagos, UNILAG stressed, “Under the military when they picked a journalist we knew who picked him but under the civilian, they pick a journalist and we don’t know who picked him”.

He however stated that there must be an unhindered access to information, “There is no guarantee that there is decline to freedom of the press going by the state at which we are”.

He advised the Guild to prioritise the protection of journalists

“The Nigerian authorities should protect media houses because press freedom is crucial for the safeguard of democracy.”