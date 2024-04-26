Crime: Police to arrest and prosecute former Takum LG Chairman for the murder of late lawmaker

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Taraba State Police Command said that it has concluded arrangements to arrest and prosecute former-lg Chairman of Takum local government council, Hon Shiban Tikari, over the murder of Taraba Lawmaker, late Hon. Hosea Ibi, representing Takum I in the state Assembly.

Ibi, who was kidnapped on December 30, 2017 was found dead at the old site of SCC (Kwari) along Takum Kashimbila Road in Takum local government area of the state.

The body of the lawmaker was found 16 days after he was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his house located opposite Ada Barracks in Takum area of the state.

Those involved in the killing of the former lawmaker were arrested and prosecuted at the Taraba High Court presided by Justice Joel Agya where the convicts, during cross examination, confessed that they were contracted by Tikari to abduct the victim.

The Commissioner of Police, Taraba State Command, CP David Iloyonomon while briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Jalingo on Thursday, said the police were all out to ensure the arrest of the former LGA boss over his alleged complicity in the murder of the late lawmaker.

“We initially didn’t want to make much noise over our plans to get Hon Tikari arrested because we know that such persons can escape – he said.