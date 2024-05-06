FG to prioritise satellite technology to advance national dev’t – Keyamo

The Federal Government says it will fully utilise potentials of the satellite technology by harnessing its benefits to advance national development.

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Technology, stated this at the inauguration of the 28th Meeting of the AFI Satellite Network Management Committee (SNMC), on Monday in Abuja.

According to Keyamo, satellite technology offers myriad of solutions to address complex needs of the nation’s aviation sector from enhancing air traffic management systems to improving weather forecasting capabilities.

“By leveraging these capabilities; we can enhance safety, increase efficiency, and unlock new avenues for growth and prosperity. I stand before you with a deep appreciation for the transformative power of satellite technology.

“In a world that is increasingly interconnected, satellite networks serve as the backbone of modern aviation, enabling safer, more efficient and more sustainable air travel.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has set for itself priority areas for the transformation of the nation. These priority areas are focused on improved livelihood, economic outcomes, harnessing human resources and fairer and safer playing field,” Keyamo said.

He said that aviation has been identified as an enabler of growth, considering its role as a catalyst for economic growth and security of the nation as regards its benefits.

The ministry, he said, launched an ambitious agenda to develop the aviation and aerospace sector in the country.

According to him, the ministry aims to create a safe, efficient, and sustainable aviation system that supports economic growth, job creation and national security.

“Our strategy includes – modernising our airports and air navigation infrastructure; developing a robust aviation safety and security framework, encouraging private sector investment in the sector, building a skilled workforce and promoting research and development.

“In order to achieve our goal, we have recognised the pivotal role satellite technology is to play. The ongoing AIS Automation project, that is to provide AMHS to our ATM system, relies on the VSAT network.

“Nigeria is also upgrading its multiplexers to NETPERFORMER in accordance with Conclusion 27/04 of the 27th SNMC meeting held in Accra in 2019″.

The minister said the effort was part of various projects aimed at improving safety and efficiency of aviation in the country that were highly dependent on satellite technologies.

According to him, the committee’s role is vital in promoting the development and use of satellite technology in the aviation sector to ensure safe and efficient management of satellite networks in the region.

“I urge you all to continue working together to harness the full potential of AFISNET. Let us collaborate by coming up with network concepts and topologies that will assist in achieving relevant ATM operational requirements;

“Also ensuring the continuous operation of AFISNET to meet the AFI and global CNS/ATM plans; addressing the challenges of spectrum management and interference; promoting international cooperation and knowledge sharing.

“Also by deciding on the type and level of service to be provided by the network,” he said.

Keyamo said commitment to harnessing the power of satellite networks was for convenience and a strategic imperative that underpinned collective aspirations for economic growth, social development, and global competitiveness.

He urged members of the committee to forge a cohesive and resilient satellite network ecosystem that would empower the aviation industry to soar to new heights.

This, he said, required effort to enhance collaboration among stakeholders, leverage emerging technologies to prioritise investment in infrastructure and capacity building.

“Moreover, we are steadfast in our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The aviation sector has a responsibility to minimise its carbon footprint and mitigate the impact of its operations on our planet.

“Satellite technology presents us with opportunities to optimise flight paths, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions, thereby advancing our goals for a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

Keyamo said the decisions, conclusions and recommendations of the meeting would form part of the agenda of creating a safe, efficient and sustainable aviation system that supported economic growth, job creation and national security.

Also speaking, Mr Farouk Umar, Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), said the committee had consistently prioritised development and implementation of cutting-edge aeronautical satellite communication technologies, enhanced inter-regional integration and interoperability.

According to him, the proactive efforts of the SNMC have directly contributed to the seamless transfer of air traffic within the AFI (Africa-Indian Ocean) Flight Information Regions (FIRs).

“By leveraging modern satellite communication solutions, the SNMC has played a pivotal role in optimising air navigation procedures and enhancing overall safety standards.

“Furthermore, the SNMC’s initiatives have fostered a collaborative environment that promotes effective coordination among aviation stakeholders within and beyond the AFI region.

“This collaborative approach has led to streamlined operational processes, reduced communication latency, and enhanced situational awareness for air traffic controllers and pilots alike,” he added.

He said the SNMC’s unwavering dedication to innovation and collaboration had elevated the quality of aeronautical communication.

“It has also significantly contributed to the continuous improvement of air navigation safety within the AFI Flight Information Regions”.