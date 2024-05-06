NAPTIP rescues 17 victims, apprehends 7 suspects in A’Ibom

The Uyo Zonal Commander, Mr Emmanuel Awhen, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday.

Awhen said that eight of the victims were rescued while being taken away to Libya by their traffickers.

”We achieved this success through a collaborative effort with the NAPTIP command in Sokoto,” he said.

He further said that three female victims who were lured out of school in Oron, Akwa Ibom, were rescued at Idiroko, Ogun, after being taken away by their traffickers.

The commander said that the victims had been reunited with their families, and that some of them had been empowered with vocational skills to become self-reliant.