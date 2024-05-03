Workers’ Day: Eno Fixes 1st & 3rd Fridays Of Every Month As Farm Days For A’Ibom Civil Servants,

Approves Another N2bn For Gratuities.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has reiterated his call on the citizens to return to the farm as he declared the first and third Fridays of every month as farming days in the state

Eno who announced this while addressing the 2024 Workers’ Day celebration at the Uyo Township Stadium, stressed that the work two free days would enable all the workers including government officials to go to their farms.

Eno who saluted the workers for the cooperation accorded his administration assured them that he would continue to give priority attention to their welfare

His words, “Let me use this opportunity to thank you and pledge that we will continue to do our best to ensure that our workers welfare receives priority attention.

“Today I believe we have fulfilled some of those promises we made and others that you have raised today we will look into them.

” On the issue of new minimum wage we will wait for the federal government; we will key into it and come to terms with the minimum wage for Akwa Ibom workers.

“On this day I would like to thank you and pray that God will continue to strengthen you our workers.

“But before I end this speech let me say that the Bulk Purchase agency is just an intervention agency. It is a short term solution to a long term problem. A long term solution will be for all of us to return to farm and to ensure that we produce food.

“A people that cannot feed themselves cannot boast of anything. We must return to the farm. And to ensure that all the workers in Akwa Ibom would cultivate a farm, I hereby declare the first and third Fridays of every month Farm day in Akwa Ibom state.

“We will not attend burial on the two Fridays. All of us will go to our farms, starting from the governor, the deputy governor and EXCO members, House of Assembly members”

The governor stressed that he would soon commence visits to the Local government councils to inspect the farms he had instructed the Chairmen to cultivate.

He reiterated some of the achievements his administration has made so far regarding demand by organized Labour, saying, “Today permit me to mention that we have disbursed about N16.1billion for payment of gratuities of retired civil servants, Primary School teachers and local government workers.

“I am aware that this is their right, and should not be something to boast about, but you must understand that these had been outstanding since 2011, so when a governor has a courage to do what was not done in the past, it becomes an item on the list of things that have been done.

“There’s no month we don’t release money to pay gratuities of our retirees. And I know they need those stipends, so as I stand here today I am approving another N2.billion for the payment of gratuities across board for the month of April .

“We will continue to monitor, audit these payments, and be sure that the payments go to the right people, please Labour keep us informed where you noticed things are not going in the right direction. As you fought for their right it is part of your duty to protect their right also.

“We have approved and granted the release of the outstanding 7.5percent Contributory Pension. We have increased pensions for retirees that retired before 2012. We have invested in affordable housing units for our workers. We have approved your land allocation and you can start your project at any given time.

“We have directed the compilation of Casual workers in the state. If we have succeeded it is because we have the cooperation of all our workers and we will continue our best to make you happy. And all other requests you have made today we have taken note of them”.