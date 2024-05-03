Keke drivers set to protest if Soludo fails to meet their demands, curb intimidation, extortion

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

Anambra State Keke Drivers Forum(AKDF), are set to embark on protest over continued harassment, intimidation, exploitation and extortion of keke drivers in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the State Coordinator of AKDF, Comrade Osita Obi in a statement made available to journalists in Awka.

He urged the members of the Union to seriously mobilize for the protest to draw the attention of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to their plights.

He said, “Governor Chukwuma Soludo had after listening to the complaints and cries of keke drivers brought the amount payable from N15,000 to N10,000 and further to N8,000 as a result of fuel increase.

“But today keke drivers pay up to N18,000 monthly as a result of some obnoxious revenue windows introduced by Anambra State Internal Revenue Services (AIRS). The worst part of this is that these revenue windows are given to notorious and greedy businessmen who in turn recruit touts and cultists for collections.

“Today on account of these, keke drivers are harassed, intimidated, exploited and extorted even leading to their keke being impounded for days.

“In the light of the above issues, i direct that keke drivers begin the mobilisation of keke drivers for state wide protest to draw the attention of His Excellency, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo to the matter.”

According to Obi, Anambra AKDF is worried about the continued harassment, intimidation, exploitation and extortion of keke drivers in the state.

He said that from the story of extortion, intimidation and the likes are same in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

He added, “The revenue touts will either impound Keke for days on account of payment not reflected on AiRS system which is not their fault though.

“Keke Drivers are not allowed to load in a government park, if the drivers questioned the legality of extra financial burden on them by the way of revenue windows. Keke drivers are at the mercy of touts who are recruited to enforce these obnoxious revenue windows.

”The Anambra keke drivers forum(AKDF) demands the immediate withdrawal of these revenue windows as it is obnoxious in nature. It does not align with His Excellency’s digital revenue policy. It also encourages and breeds touting and touts which His Excellency seeks to eradicate.

It warned that there would be state wide protest to draw the attention of Soludo if the situation remains unchanged.