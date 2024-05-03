Fresh crisis hits plans to install new Olubadan

.as crown wearing High Chiefs vow not to sign pact with Ladoja

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

The festering crisis between the crown wearing High Chiefs and former governor of Oyo state, the Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, on Thursday took a new twist as the crown wearing High Chiefs vowed not to sign the terms of agreement for the withdrawal of case in court against the Ibadan chieftaincy review done by the incumbent administration of ‘Seyi Makinde.

It would be recalled that the state governor , Engr Seyi Makinde has said he can only give approval to the nomination of the new Olubadan , Owolabi Olakulehin if the court case is withdrawn.

The crown wearing High Chiefs, who are defendants in the suit , made the declaration after a meeting held at the Oja’Oba Palace , Ibadan on Thursday.

Speaking after the meeting , the Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, said events have overtaken the terms of reference contained in the agreement, and that they have decided not to sign any agreement any longer.

Oba Adebimpe, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues ( high chiefs ) that attended the meeting, said that they have resolved to comply with the 1957 Olubadan chieftancy declaration, which empowers the most senior high chief, who is Ladoja, to convene Olubadan-in-Council meeting.

“We have gone through it and discovered that the terms of settlement have been met, which is strict compliance with the 1957 chieftaincy declaration.

” We realised that our actions and deeds must be in accordance with the 1957 chieftaincy declaration. That is why we honoured his (Ladoja) invitation for a meeting for the nomination of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

“He had called a similar meeting that we all refused to attend, but we were later made to understand that we had acted contrary to the provision of the 1957 chieftancy declaration.

“Our attendance at the meeting showed that we are complying with the declaration.

“The nomination letter is with the state government, what is left now is for High Chief Ladoja to withdraw the pending case in court in order to facilitate the installation of the new Olubadan,” he said.

Also , the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, said that similar scenario played out two years ago, when the governor insisted that he would not approve the enthronement of a new monarch until the case in court has been withdrawn.

“We had similar problem before the installation of the immediate past Kabiyesi, late Oba Lekan Balogun. We instituted a court case against the government.

“Because of this, the governor insisted that he would not approve the installation of the new Olubadan until the case has been withdrawn.

“The plaintiffs in the suit, 10 of us came together and withdrew the case unconditionally from court.

” Two years down the line, same situation is playing out again. There is a case in court, not from our side, but from our Otun Olubadan, who insisted that he would not join rank with us as crown-wearing kings, but today the matter has been resolved.

“The new Olubadan has been recommended. We are waiting for the approval from the government, but there is a case in court that needs to be withdrawn.

“The terms of settlement as contained in the agreement paper that we are expected to sign have been overtaken by events.

“We are asked to sign that we will abide by the 1957 chieftaincy declaration, we are already doing that. What are we signing again?

“The summary of the terms of settlement is that we are going to follow the 1957 chieftaincy declaration in choosing another Olubadan.

“What that declaration says is that Otun Olubadan, the highest ranking on the other side will convene the meeting of the kingmakers.

“He called the meeting the first time, but we refused to attend because our status are different. But we realised that we have acted outside the declaration and we later complied with his directives.

“The nomination of the new Olubadan has reached the government, we are waiting for the approval,” Kola-Daisi said.

Present at the meeting were Oba Adebimpe, Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Asipa Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, Oba John Isioye-Dada; and Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande.

However Ladoja; Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Otun Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; and Ekaarun Balogun, Oba Abiodun Azeeez were absent at the meeting.

The agreement prepared between Ladoja and the crown-wearing high chiefs for out of court settlement, was at the stage of signing by both parties to the case.

Part of the agreement , it was gathered include assurance of not removing their crowns and deny them their rights and privileges if he (Ladoja) becomes Olubadan.

It also learnt that Ladoja was compelled to go to court when the crown-wearing high chiefs and kingmakers threatened not to appoint him Olubadan if his turn to become monarch comes.