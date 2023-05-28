Chevron decries the circulation of false recruitment information

Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPCL”) and CNL Joint Venture, is aware of the circulation of false recruitment information in several media and online channels in the name of CNL and Chevron Corporation, purportedly advertising job positions in CNL. Additionally, fraudulent job offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL and Chevron Corporation.

CNL hereby dissociates itself from all false job adverts and offers published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium. CNL did not make or authorize such publications.

Members of the public are hereby notified that CNL does not and will not require applicants to make any payment towards processing any job application. Job offers requesting candidates to pay money, at any point during the recruitment process, are not from CNL.

CNL does not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls.

Job seekers are advised to always check the company’s website at: http:/www.careers.chevron.com, and the national newspapers for job advertisements from CNL.

CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers.