Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Tinubu Mourns Senator Ayogu Eze

Metro news
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the Eze family over the passing of Senator Ayogu Eze.

The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015. During his time in the Senate, he held several positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media; Chairman of the Committee on Works, among others.

The President also condoles with the friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, including the National Assembly as an institution.

The President prays to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort to those in mourning.

Continue Reading
Editor 19484 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Crime: Police to arrest and prosecute former Takum LG…

Crime: Nigeria Army apprehends criminal suspects in Taraba

Wike Commends Côte d’Ivoire on Land Development,…

NCPC BOSS Bishop Adegbite Honoured As Patron Of NACREN

1 of 626