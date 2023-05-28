Oriental Energy’s Service Award: A testament to robust Community development.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

Oriental Energy Resources Limited was on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 honoured with a service award by Graduate students association (GRASA) of University of Uyo.

As a corporate body that award was received by the head, Community relations of the oil and gas company, Dr. Uwem Ite who himself bagged an excellence award from the students group for his outstanding good work and effective performance.

Oriental Energy is a household name in this part of the country if not across the entire country. They have their impact felt in every area of human life. They operate offshore in Mbo local government area.

Even though none of their facilities is found onshore, they choose to engage in CSR ie Community Service Relations even outside their area of operation. As the head, Community relations put it, “because we see Akwa Ibom State as a whole as our neighbors. That is why we are doing a lot of things across the state.”

In the area of education, Oriental Energy supports students development through university scholarships. Presently, the science laboratory at Ebughu Grammar School, Ebughu in Mbo built by the company stands out as a testament to the development of that Community school and a cynosure for emulation..

“We support students with University scholarships. We have built the best science laboratory for science practical at Ebughu Grammar School, Ebughu and I tell you that science laboratory is the best science laboratory in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

Ite who made first class in University of Uyo known then as University of Cross River State, before sojourning to United Kingdom for his Masters and PhD, recalled how he spent his money to acquire books from University of Calabar to prepare for his project and advised post graduate students at all levels to take their studies seriously.

GRASA president, Com. Edidiong Archibong told newsmen that the group decided to honour the company for touching humanity positively, and head, Community relations, for doing a great job, adding that a hand that sprays perfume must smell perfume.

According to him, the sensitization conference was organized to equip the students ahead for timely and successful completion of their program. He described the theme of the conference, “redifining research methodology through technological advancement” as apt, saying the role of technology in research is ever improving to meet the demands of professionalism.