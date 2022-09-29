Senate asks FG to repair Federal roads in Edo State 

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Senate Wednesday asked the Federal Ministry of Works to speedily commence on repairs of the failed portions of Benin-Ekpoma-Okene Road, Benin–Sapele Road and Ewu-Uromi-Agbor Roads that linked Edo state to the north and other southern parts of the country.

The Upper Chamber also called for adequate funding to complete the reconstruction of those roads and come up with a plan to settle all lingering issues bordering on the dualisation of the roads with contractors, and also review the terms and conditions of the contract to meet the current realities of inflation.

Senate’s decisions were sequel to a motion co – sponsored by the three Senators from Edo state; Senators Clifford Ordia , Francis Alimikhena and Matthew Urhoghide.

Presenting the motion on behalf of the Senators , Ordia noted that the roads were constructed more than 30 years ago, and boosted socio-economic activities between the north and south of Nigeria.

He said due to age, wear and tear, certain potions of those roads were beginning to fail, a development that had caused untold hardship on commuters plying them.

“In 2022, following series of complaints by commuters and motorists plying the Benin-Ekpoma-Okene Road, the contract for its reconstruction and dualisation was awarded by the Federal Government.

“In the same vein, the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan also awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the Ewu-Uromi-Agbir Road before his administration ended in 2015.

“In 2021, it was reported that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki attempted to intervene in fixing the failed portion of the Sapele-Asaba Road, especially the PZ-Junction-Ologbo axis of the road, he was however stalled by the Federal Government, with the reason that it is a federal road and that the contract for its rehabilitation has already been awarded.

“Since these rehabilitation and reconstruction were awarded, the pace of work has been very slow. The factors that top the list of reasons for the slow pace of work on these roads as reported are: non payment of compensation, relocation of structures/buildings on the right of way, as well as, delay in payment of contractors”, he said .

He expressed concern that “currently, certain portions of the roads have failed completely and has become a source of nightmare to motorists, especially articulated vehicles that spend days on the same spot thereby preventing other small vehicles from navigating their way through the roads.

He lamented further that Transporters are forced to increase their fares due to increased hours of time it takes for them to arrive at a journey that they would have otherwise spend less time to arrive at thereby passing the buck to passengers and travellers who now pay higher than expected fares to their destinations.

However, in his contribution, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege denied that the project was abandoned, saying, rather, it is being carried in phases due to paucity of funds.

Also, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC- Kano South) said 34,000 kilometer roads is too much for the Federal Government to handle considering its lean resources.

Gaya said there was a need for state governors to be encouraged to do the maintainance and reconstruction of Federal roads and be refunded later.

In his remarks, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said it was unfair to allege that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had not done well in road maintainace.