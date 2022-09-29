Three policemen, civilians roosted, five vehicles, motorcycle burnt  as Custom officers chasing  illegal petrol merchants allegedly cause multiple accident. 

By Patience Ogbo

Three policemen excorting a bullion van conveying cash said to belong to Eco Bank have been roosted to death in Kebbi State. The inferno also claimed the lives of three civilians along Argungu/Birnin Kebbi road.

The inferno according to SP Nafiu Abubakar the Public Relations Officer,

Kebbi State Police Command occurred when a Carina E car, conveying jerricans of PMS was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Custom Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi. The Carina E car while fleeing from the Customs team rammed into the bullion van and burst into flame. Three other vehicles and a motorcycle were consumed in the inferno. The statement by the police read

“On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head on collusion with the Bullion van, as a result, bursting into flames and consumed three other cars. Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle burnt to ashes, six people including three Policemen also died in the inferno, while five other people, three policemen sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention”

It was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora visited the accident scene and expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident. The CP commiserates with the family of the deceased while assuring that a thorough investigation will be conducted.