Workers’ Day: Amb. Ajadi urges FG to approve N200,000 minimum wage

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has congratulated workers on this year’s occasion of Workers’ Day.

This is as he reiterated his support for two hundred thousand naira minimum wage for Nigerian workers as proposed by labour unions with an appeal to the Federal Government to consider the proposal without any further delay.

Workers’ Days is a celebration of the working class promoted by the International Labour Movement and marked every May 1.

Amb. Ajadi in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday maintained that the improved livelihood of Nigerian workers is sacrosanct and must remain a top priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He equally called on the state governors across the country to make workers’ welfare their priority, saying without adequate contribution of workers, no nation can reach its desired standard.

Acknowledging the dedication, resilience, and innovation exemplified by the nation’s workforce, Amb. Ajadi paid huge tribute to various professionals, including teachers, farmers, healthcare workers, engineers, and countless others who contribute their skills and efforts to the advancement of Nigeria.

According to the statement, “I rejoice with Nigeria workers on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day. I salute your resilience, dedication, innovation and more importantly the sacrifice you are making for our dear country in the face of current hardship.

“As a friend of the Labour, I share in your joy and wish you a successful celebration devoid of violence and rancour.

“I also used this occasion to reiterate my call to our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve a minimum wage or N200,000 for our workforce.

“The reality of today has shown us that the current minimum wage cannot sustain the least workers in the country.”

Amb. Ajadi who was the Ogun state NNPP governorship candidate in the 2023 election and a successful entrepreneur also said, “Our governors should put the welfares of workers in the front burner in their various states. They should think on daily basis how to improve the conditions of workers in their states”.

