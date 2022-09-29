Imo Govt Warns against Drainage Blockages, Damage of Public Facilities

The Imo State government has directed all citizens of Imo State to desist from acts that block drainages meant to ease free flow of flood water within the capital territory, saying henceforth those caught doing so will pay dearly for it.

The government said it is worrisome that blocked drainages have contributed in the upsurge of flooding in parts of Owerri capital and environs in spite of all the efforts by Government to desilt the drainages.

In the same vein, members of the public have been advised in their interest to desist from destroying public facilities that caused the government fortune to put in place or be ready to face the consequences.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said”Government has discovered with dismay the irresponsible practice of people blocking the drainages,” and that “the attitude has constantly led to the upsurge in the flooding of the State capital.”

He then warned that “any person or group of persons caught doing that will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

“Government therefore directs all landlords and caretakers as well as tenants whose frontages are blocked as a result of the drainages being blocked to quickly open them for free flow of water.”

Also, he said Government has discovered that the irregular habit of encroachment on government lands and destruction of government property has continued unabated.

He added: ” To this effect, therefore, government warns that anybody, person or group of persons who are setting the wheel of development back in Imo State by carrying out such activities/practices will not only be arrested but will be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

He asked those involved in such acts to desist from same in their own intetest.

On a positive note, Emelumba who was joined by the Commissioner for Works, Ralph Nwosu, Commissioner for Agriculture, Bathy Okorochukwu, the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau, Enyinna Onuegbu and the Chief Press Secretary/ Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, expressed delight that the contractors assigned the responsibility of reconstructing the Owerri/ Mbaise/Obiwo/Umuahia road have mobilized to site.

He said that “earth-work has already started from the Fire-Service junction end of the road and soon, the Enyiogugu to Obowo to 7½ junction will commence.”

Emelumba also used the opportunity to invite Imo citizens to join the Governor for the 62nd Independence Anniversary at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’s Square on Saturday, October 1, 2022, noting that the Sole Administrators of the Local Government Areas have been directed to mobilize the school children and their people to celebrate the anniversary in their localities.

The Commissioner further appealed to Imo people to continue to support and cooperate with the Governor and government of Imo State as the current administration is poised to serve them better.