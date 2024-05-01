Ex-Senate President lauds Tinubu Over Salary Increase,

….. Tasks FG On Workers’ Rights

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for giving his approval to a salary increase of between 25 and 35 percent for civil servants on the six consolidated salary structures.

Senator Lawan in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, in Abuja on Wednesday to celebrate the International Workers’ Day, also tasks the federal government on upholding the rights and dignity of workers.

The lawmaker, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, further underscores the need for government to work in solidarity with workers and prioritise their demands for fair treatment and equal opportunities.

The statement by the former Senate President reads, “I join the millions of our workers in celebrating this year’s International Workers’ Day. This day is dedicated to honoring the contributions and achievements of working people everywhere, and to reflect on the ongoing struggle for worker rights and justice.

“In the face of the prevalent economic challenges, it is more important than ever to stand in solidarity with our workers and support their demands for fair treatment and equal opportunities.

“On this International Workers’ Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of our workers, and continue to work towards a future where they can thrive and succeed.

“Let me also seize the occasion to commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his approval of a salary increase for civil servants.

“By approving a pay rise, the President has shown how passionate he is towards improving the well-being and livelihoods of our workers.

“I applaud President Tinubu for recognising the importance of fair compensation for civil servants and for taking proactive steps to address this issue. I believe that this decision will help to boost morale, motivation, and productivity amongst our workers, ultimately leading to better service delivery for the benefit of all citize