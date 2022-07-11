SALLAH: SOLUDO CONGRATULATES MUSLIMS, SUES FOR PEACE

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

While congratulating the Muslim faithful, the governor urged them to use the occasion to reflect on the state of the nation and live in peace with one another.

He admonished Muslims to emulate the righteousness and great virtues of Prophet Muhammad,(SAW), stressing that the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is to offer sacrifice, express and extend love, for a peaceful coexistence in the country and the world at large.

Governor Soludo urged them to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less-privileged amongst them in the society

He said; “Let the teachings of humility and love of the Eid-el-Kabir define your relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens.

“Love is central for God’s mercies and blessings to flourish. Let us learn to love and accommodate one another.

“I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the security and economic challenges in the country”.

He also urged Muslims and other Nigerians to pray for the country especially as the march for the 2023 general election gathers steam, adding that without peace, not much can be achieved.

Once again, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.” Governor Soludo concluded