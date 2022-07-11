Champion Newspapers Limited
Igbo Apex Body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Sponsor Legal Representation For the Ekweremadus 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has requested the President General of the Igbo Apex  Cultural Body,  Professor George Obiozor to ensure that the Igbo  has a legal representation at the London trial of  the former Deputy Senate President  Ike Ekweremadu.

In a letter  to the president of the Senate Ahmed Lawan dated  July 5,  2022, titled “travail of our illustrious son Senator Ike Ekweremadu,   signed by the Chairman, Council of Elders,  Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo), the Ohanaeze Ndigbo  said ” we are determined to defend any honest and patriotic citizen  of ours whose right and freedom is being unduly trampled upon anywhere in the world.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu noted, ”  the news about the arrest of the Former Deputy Senate President with his wife in far away London was received with shock in many places especially within the rank and file of the umbrella body of all Igbo Socio-Cultural  Organization (the Ohanaeze Ndigbo)”

According to Chief Iwuanyanwu, the former president of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu has been a very active member of the organization

The elder Statesman however expressed delight that the true story about the predicament of the embattled former Deputy Senate President and his wife had begun to emerge.

“We do not have any doubt whatsoever that the truth will emerge and our son and his wife will be vindicated. We are however happy and profoundly appreciative of your solidarity to your dear colleague and friend during this trying period”

The Organization also prayed that the Almighty God would visit the daughter of Ekweremadu who is sick with divine healing.

