NDDC Boss Applauds Akpabio’s Leadership Qualities

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has applauded the leadership qualities of the President of the Senate and the Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, stating that his disposition as a leader has united the National Assembly across party lines.

Ogbuku, who spoke during the home-coming reception organised by the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, in Akwa Ibom Sate, in honour of Senator Akpabio, said that as a Niger Deltan, he was proud and privileged to be the Managing Director of the NDDC, at a time a worthy Niger Deltan was leading the National Assembly.

According to him, the Senate President has given the NDDC the best of guidance and tutelage as there was nothing more the leadership of the Commission could ask for, especially when Senator Akpabio was seated as a father to guide them.

While thanking the Senate President on behalf of the Board and Management of the Commission for definitive support, Ogbuku told the people of Akwa Ibom State that the Niger Delta and the South-South region were very proud of the Senate President as he was representing the people of the region to the best of his ability.

He expressed his appreciation for all the good things the Senate President had done for the region and Nigeria at large and thanked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the support he had given the 10th Senate, as his leadership qualities had endeared him to the entire National Assembly

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that as a team player Senator Akpabio had been able to bring everybody together across party lines.

He assured that the people of the South-South region were solidly behind the Senate President and would continue to show support to him throughout his tenure in the National Assembly.

Ogbuku thanked the people of the state for teaching other part of the country a lesion in peace and unity in party politics devoid of affiliation, as exemplified by the Governor of Akwa Ibom Pastor Umo Eno, for embracing the leadership and giving support to Senator Akpabio.

According to him irrespective of the fact that the State Governor and the Senate President come from different parties, they had come together in unity to develop the state,

He specifically thanked the governor for the unalloyed support he was giving the Senate and urged him not to be distracted in his continuous effort to work in harmony with the Senate President.